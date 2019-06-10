Reviews
Alex Walling
Hello! 👋 Welcome to RapidAPI for Teams. A single place to publish, share and collaborate on internal APIs and microservices. APIs are extremely powerful, but without a centralized hub, many organizations struggle to share or collaborate on their internal APIs. One great example of this is when we spoke with one company who told us the story of when they realized that 7 different teams had all created APIs that performed the same functionality. That’s why we created RapidAPI for Teams, your new internal API hub. For your teams internal, and external, API consumption. It’s easy to create an organization and get started today! We can’t wait to see how RapidAPI for Teams helps your organization, please let us know if you have any questions!
