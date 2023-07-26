Products
Home
→
Product
→
RAGstack
RAGstack
Deploy a private ChatGPT alternative hosted within your VPC
Visit
Free
Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) is a technique where the capabilities of a large language model (LLM) are augmented by retrieving information from other systems and inserting them into the LLM’s context window via a prompt.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
RAGstack
About this launch
RAGstack
Deploy a private ChatGPT alternative hosted within your VPC
RAGstack by
RAGstack
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Featured on July 27th, 2023.
RAGstack
is not rated yet. This is RAGstack's first launch.
