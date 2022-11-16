Products
Quizwiz.io
Quizwiz.io
Ready-to-use quiz decks for your next social event
Collection of ready-to-use quiz decks for your next company social event or friends get-together. Ranges from a full 6-round pub quiz to short 10 questions decks to play at the end of your next team meeting.
Launched in
Events
,
Games
,
Remote Work
by
Quizwiz
About this launch
Quizwiz
Ready-to-use quiz decks for your next social event
Quizwiz.io by
Quizwiz
was hunted by
Aleš Oskar Kocur
in
Events
,
Games
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Aleš Oskar Kocur
. Featured on November 16th, 2022.
Quizwiz
is not rated yet. This is Quizwiz's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#55
Week rank
#155
