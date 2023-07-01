Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → QuickNoter
QuickNoter

QuickNoter

Let AI take notes for anything you upload/record/paste

Free
Embed
An online tool powered by GPT & other AI models to take notes for anything from audio, webpage, local files to save you tons of time to get to the key points. The notesboard will be the knowledge base for you to search any topic as you like.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
 by
QuickNoter
monday.com
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out our product, we'd really like to see if you have any opinion/suggestions about our product, please contact ruikang.emory@hotmail.com for any information that you may have! Thanks!"

QuickNoter
The makers of QuickNoter
About this launch
QuickNoter
QuickNoterLet AI take notes for anything you upload/record/paste
0
reviews
8
followers
QuickNoter by
QuickNoter
was hunted by
Liu Ray
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Liu Ray
. Featured on July 2nd, 2023.
QuickNoter
is not rated yet. This is QuickNoter's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-