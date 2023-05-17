Products
Home
→
Product
→
QuickCast V2
QuickCast V2
Boost your efficiency with hotkeys and AI
Get instant access to ChatGPT and Bard with a single shortcut key.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
QuickCast V2
About this launch
QuickCast V2
Boost your efficiency with hotkeys and AI
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
QuickCast V2 by
QuickCast V2
was hunted by
Patrick
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Patrick
. Featured on May 18th, 2023.
QuickCast V2
is not rated yet. This is QuickCast V2's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
