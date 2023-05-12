Products
This is the latest launch from Quazel
See Quazel’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Quazel
Quazel
AI language tutor in your pocket
Ditch boring grammar exercises and get talking. Quazel’s AI tutor can actually talk and gives you tutoring help along the way.
Launched in
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
Online Learning
by
Quazel
Quazel
Talk your way to fluency (by talking to an AI)
Quazel by
Quazel
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Philipp
,
David Niederberger
and
Samuel Bissegger
. Featured on May 15th, 2023.
Quazel
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on August 9th, 2022.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
