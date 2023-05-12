Products
Quazel

Quazel

AI language tutor in your pocket

Ditch boring grammar exercises and get talking. Quazel’s AI tutor can actually talk and gives you tutoring help along the way.
Launched in
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
Online Learning
 by
Quazel
Meander
About this launch
Quazel
QuazelTalk your way to fluency (by talking to an AI)
1review
39
followers
Quazel by
Quazel
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Languages, Artificial Intelligence, Online Learning. Made by
Philipp
,
David Niederberger
and
Samuel Bissegger
. Featured on May 15th, 2023.
Quazel
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on August 9th, 2022.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-