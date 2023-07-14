Products
Quasar Minimalist Design

Quasar Minimalist Design

Quasar minimal premium admin template with minimalist design

Quasar Minimalist Design: A premium admin template embodying minimalist web design philosophy. It prioritizes simplicity, cleanliness, and functionality. Ideal for businesses seeking a user-friendly dashboard.
Launched in
Design Tools
Tech
 by
Quasar Minimalist Design
About this launch
Quasar Minimalist Design
Quasar Minimalist DesignQuasar Minimal Premium admin template with minimalist design
Quasar Minimalist Design by
Quasar Minimalist Design
was hunted by
Pratik Patel
in Design Tools, Tech. Made by
Pratik Patel
. Featured on July 14th, 2023.
Quasar Minimalist Design
is not rated yet. This is Quasar Minimalist Design's first launch.
Day rank #45
#45
Week rank
#249