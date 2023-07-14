Products
Home
→
Product
→
Quasar Minimalist Design
Quasar Minimalist Design
Quasar minimal premium admin template with minimalist design
Visit
Upvote 4
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Quasar Minimalist Design: A premium admin template embodying minimalist web design philosophy. It prioritizes simplicity, cleanliness, and functionality. Ideal for businesses seeking a user-friendly dashboard.
Launched in
Design Tools
Tech
by
Quasar Minimalist Design
About this launch
Quasar Minimalist Design
Quasar Minimal Premium admin template with minimalist design
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Quasar Minimalist Design by
Quasar Minimalist Design
was hunted by
Pratik Patel
in
Design Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Pratik Patel
. Featured on July 14th, 2023.
Quasar Minimalist Design
is not rated yet. This is Quasar Minimalist Design's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#45
Week rank
#249
Report