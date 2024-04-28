Launches
QRev AI
QRev AI
Open Source AI-first alternative to Salesforce
Open Source AI Agents to Scale Your Sales Org Infinitely
Launched in
Sales
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
QRev AI
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
MongoDB
3 upvotes
We use MongoDB Atlas but using a NoSql server has made it easy to iterate rapidly
Vercel
615 upvotes
Vercel has made deploying to a server a breeze. We don't spend time installing software
About this launch
QRev AI by
QRev AI
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Sales
,
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Lee Thompson
and
Sudhama
. Featured on May 1st, 2024.
