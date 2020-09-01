discussion
Dear Community, We are building an Autonomous Recruiting Software to help busy founders and recruiters stop time-taking distractive manual loads in the recruiting process and enjoy a reliable, fast, and accurate hiring within 10 just click. 💡Idea Our aim is to make the recruiting and onboarding process autonomous that triggers automated actions on autopilot 🛫 upon the chosen circumstances from recruiters. 🤖An AI analytics mand matching on resumes, assigning proper assessments, setting Machine-led video interviews, and auto-schedule calls and interviews seamlessly. Hiring autonomously will help you to spotlight talents and onboard them 10x faster while spending your precious time communicating🦜 your values/vision🥁 with candidates, learn more about them in person and make data-driven decisions according to a consistent flow of information. ℹ ⏳ Your precious time worth much more than spending it on manual repetitive jobs. 👉 You can sign up a Lifetime Free plan or 🤟🏻sign-up for other subscriptions plan and enjoy a 30% forever PH community discount "PHCommunity30" Thanks for your supports, patience, and feedbacks in advance. Pouya With Love
@qpage @bahman_kh Thanks You for your kind words. Hope to bring value for super founders such as yourself
I've checked your features, and noticed that you integrated video interviews inside the hiring process! These days, it will really helpful, but what are the questions on the right part of page?
@aramjfri Haha! Maybe. Right you can check'em out https://www.youtube.com/channel/...
@lluis_m_ventura Thank You! Look Forward to create value for inspiring founders just like you
How do you extract meaningful information from candidates' resumes?
@fariba_hashemi We built an excellent AI resume parser which extract with 95% accuracy and send it to an AI/ML matching algo to help you find out JD and Candidate Resume Matching Rate in different categories