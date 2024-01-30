Products
Pyromancer
Pyromancer
Make awesome mascots with AI, fast & simple
Describe the mascot you want, tell what colors you like, hit generate, and hocus pocus 🔥 – your mascot is ready to be downloaded as SVG (vector format) and PNG (transparent background).
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Graphics & Design
Logo Design
by
Pyromancer
About this launch
Pyromancer
Make awesome mascots with AI, fast & simple
Pyromancer by
Pyromancer
was hunted by
Rob van Baaren
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Graphics & Design
,
Logo Design
. Made by
Rob van Baaren
. Featured on January 31st, 2024.
Pyromancer
is not rated yet. This is Pyromancer's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
