Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Golden Kitty Awards
Golden Kitty Awards
Finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Public Holiday app for Slack
Public Holiday app for Slack

Public Holiday app for Slack

Change user status during public holidays in their country

Free
Embed
Stay connected in global teams with the Public Holidays Slack app. Sync your country's holidays and set status for everyone to see – cross-cultural collaboration made easy.
Launched in
Slack
Productivity
Vacation
 by
Public Holiday app for Slack
Guidde
Guidde
Ad
Magically create free video documentation with AI

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"If you have any ideas on what we could add to this minimal app, please reach out!"

Public Holiday app for Slack
The makers of Public Holiday app for Slack
About this launch
Public Holiday app for Slack
Public Holiday app for SlackSet users to offline during public holidays in their country
0
reviews
10
followers
Public Holiday app for Slack by
Public Holiday app for Slack
was hunted by
Daniel Zander
in Slack, Productivity, Vacation. Made by
Daniel Zander
. Featured on February 7th, 2024.
Public Holiday app for Slack
is not rated yet. This is Public Holiday app for Slack's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-