Promptly
Promptly
Save & discover your favorite AI prompts
Promptly is a free tool to share, discover & save your favorite AI prompts. We support the biggest services (ChatGPT, Midjourney etc.) and want to make it as easy and fast as possible for users to hunt down cool new AI use cases.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Community
by
Promptly
About this launch
0
reviews
15
followers
Promptly by
Promptly
was hunted by
Mateo Bello Gularte
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Community
. Made by
Mateo Bello Gularte
,
Valentin
and
Fabian Bork
. Featured on January 11th, 2023.
Upvotes
15
Comments
2
Day rank
#50
Week rank
#148
