Home
Product
Prompt 3D
A Realistic 3D Human with LLM and Azure Smarts
A ThreeJS-powered virtual human being that uses a set of neat Azure APIs to do some talking! Added Gemini API to the mix and maybe you can have for yourself a nice face to chat with. 🙂
Launched in
Web App
SaaS
Development
by
About this launch
A Realistic 3D Human with LLM and Azure Smarts
0
reviews
6
followers
Prompt 3D by
was hunted by
vaibhav khating
in
. Made by
vaibhav khating
. Featured on August 5th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Prompt 3D's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
