Prompt 3D

Prompt 3D

A Realistic 3D Human with LLM and Azure Smarts

A ThreeJS-powered virtual human being that uses a set of neat Azure APIs to do some talking! Added Gemini API to the mix and maybe you can have for yourself a nice face to chat with. 🙂
Web App
SaaS
Development
Prompt 3D
Stateful
Stateful
Prompt 3D by
Prompt 3D
was hunted by
vaibhav khating
in Web App, SaaS, Development. Made by
vaibhav khating
. Featured on August 5th, 2024.
