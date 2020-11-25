  1. Home
  2.  → Profitable Chrome Extension...

Profitable Chrome Extensions Database

A database of 60+ hand curated profitable Chrome extensions

- A live database of 60+ hand-curated profitable Chrome extensions!
- An insights report about these profitable Chrome extensions.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Khoa Nguyen
Maker
Researcher at ProfitableInsider.com
Hello Product Hunters, Thanks for checking out the Profitable Chrome Extensions Database - A database of 60+ hand-curated profitable Chrome extensions Have you ever wondered what extensions are making money from the Chrome extension store? I used to have this question. That's why I make this database and report. Report summary - Why Chrome Extension? - Facts - Business Model - Extension Categories - Why do users need an extension? - Does the donation business model work? - Can an extension independently make a profit without the main app? - Chrome Store SEO Thank you!
Share