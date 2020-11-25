discussion
Khoa Nguyen
Maker
Researcher at ProfitableInsider.com
Hello Product Hunters, Thanks for checking out the Profitable Chrome Extensions Database - A database of 60+ hand-curated profitable Chrome extensions Have you ever wondered what extensions are making money from the Chrome extension store? I used to have this question. That's why I make this database and report. Report summary - Why Chrome Extension? - Facts - Business Model - Extension Categories - Why do users need an extension? - Does the donation business model work? - Can an extension independently make a profit without the main app? - Chrome Store SEO Thank you!
