Figma 16,113 upvotes

Easy to use for both the designers and developers. Very useful to work with frameworks to design our app screens and website.

Gmail 6,556 upvotes

In combination with tools such as textblaze it's been the easiest way to communicate to your customers

Userflow 636 upvotes

Helps to easily test and setup onboarding tours and to gamify the onboarding experience. The product tours have great traction with our customers and help to feel more engaged.