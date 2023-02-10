Products
Ranked #15 for today
Prahia
Sports and fitness marketplace community for freelancers
Prahia is a service-based marketplace community to connect freelance sports and fitness instructors with individuals for personalized one-on-one guidance and group sessions
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Freelance
,
Sports
by
Prahia
About this launch
Prahia
Sports and fitness marketplace community for freelancers
Prahia by
Prahia
was hunted by
Cameron Mohseni
in
Health & Fitness
,
Freelance
,
Sports
. Made by
Cameron Mohseni
. Featured on February 11th, 2023.
Prahia
is not rated yet. This is Prahia's first launch.
