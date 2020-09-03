  1. Home
  2.  → Postcard - Pinterest for Tr...

Postcard - Pinterest for Travel

Explore 200,000+ postcards for inspiration or travel planing

Postcard is a travel microblogging platform. It allows users to explore postcards (travel notes by experts) from around the world and save them as inspirations or to plan their travel. Users can flip a postcard to see more details.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Amit Jaipuria
Maker
Entrepreneur
We built this product to make travel planning and inspiration easy and fun. We have over 200,000 postcards available from across the world.
Upvote (1)
Share
Parth PratikBuilder - Founder | Vibecity | Flynote
Seems like a good idea but is the all postcards scrapped from Culturetrip? Why not just go there? Would like your input on my upcoming product: https://producthunt.com/upcoming...
Upvote
Share
Osanda CoorayFounder
Interesting! Wonder how are these info collected ?
Upvote
Share