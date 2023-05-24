Podex focus on manage coffee capsules collection.
- Browse entire Nespresso range, both original & vertuo lines, in 2 view modes.
- Get details of each Capsule
- Build your own Collection
- Log each take and sync to apple health
- Track all your consumption
"Thank you for taking the time to review my launch. I would greatly appreciate it if you could provide some feedback on this product. Would love to know which features you found the most helpful and which ones you think could be improved or added."