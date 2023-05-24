Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Podex
Podex

Podex

Find, collect and log each Nespresso coffee capsules

Payment Required
Embed
Podex focus on manage coffee capsules collection. - Browse entire Nespresso range, both original & vertuo lines, in 2 view modes. - Get details of each Capsule - Build your own Collection - Log each take and sync to apple health - Track all your consumption
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Coffee
 by
Podex
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thank you for taking the time to review my launch. I would greatly appreciate it if you could provide some feedback on this product. Would love to know which features you found the most helpful and which ones you think could be improved or added."

Podex
The makers of Podex
About this launch
Podex
PodexFind, Collect and Log each Nespresso coffee capsules.
0
reviews
1
follower
Podex by
Podex
was hunted by
Yubo Hu
in Health & Fitness, Coffee. Made by
Yubo Hu
. Featured on May 24th, 2023.
Podex
is not rated yet. This is Podex's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#66
Week rank
#173