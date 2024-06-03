Launches
Pod 2.0

The AI pipeline coach to sell more

Free Options
Pod is the AI pipeline coach for B2B sellers. Pod gives Account Executives direction on what deals to focus on and the information they need to close those opportunities. It helps sellers manage their pipeline smarter, so they can close more deals, faster.
Launched in
Productivity
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Pod
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Intercom
Intercom
32,458 upvotes
Helps us create an intuitive user experience and onboarding journey for Podders. It's been easy to use, broad in its capabilities, and quick to integrate into our platform.
GPT-4 by OpenAI
GPT-4 by OpenAI
3,253 upvotes
Provides the foundational LLMs that power Pod AI platform. GPT-4 has been highly configurable and allowed us to analyze text-based data and make it accessible to our users.
Salesforce.com
Salesforce.com
0 upvotes
Allows us to access the sales data necessary to guide sellers in making smarter pipeline decisions. It's a key integration Pod leverages to support Pod users.
About this launch
Pod - The AI coach to win more deals
19reviews
403
followers
Pod 2.0 by
Pod
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Productivity, Sales, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Patrick Monnot
,
Evan Hallward
,
Guillaume ST
,
Francis Bonneau
,
Devon Veillette
,
Maxime Fafard
and
William Duguay
. Featured on June 4th, 2024.
Pod
is rated 5/5 by 19 users. It first launched on April 12th, 2023.
