Teenage Engineering's Pocket Operator series goes modular

Teenage Engineering 's Pocket Operator series is going modular. The Swedish boutique company today launched three self-assembly kits that offer a more affordable route into modular synthesis than existing Eurorack gear: the 400, 170 and a control keyboard, 16. The 170, an analog monophonic synth with step sequencer, costs $349 and includes a chassis, nine modules and eight patch cables.