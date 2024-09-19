  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. PlanningPoker.live for Google Meet
    PlanningPoker.live for Google Meet

    PlanningPoker.live for Google Meet

    Get accurate estimates for your next sprint

    Free Options
    Estimate story points right inside your meetings - no more context switching! 🎉 It's open source, integrates with Jira & Linear, and also works with Teams, Zoom & Webex.
    Launched in
    Task Management
    Meetings
    GitHub
     +1 by
    Planning Poker for Google Meet™
    Koop.ai
    Koop.ai
    Ad
    Satisfy SOC compliance & insurance requirements in one tool
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Firebase
    Linear
    Google Meet
    JIRA
    About this launch
    Planning Poker for Google Meet™
    Planning Poker for Google Meet™Get accurate estimates for your next sprint - now in Meet!
    0
    reviews
    17
    followers
    PlanningPoker.live for Google Meet by
    Planning Poker for Google Meet™
    was hunted by
    Gergely Bihary
    in Task Management, Meetings, GitHub. Made by
    Gergely Bihary
    and
    Kristof Nagy
    . Featured on September 24th, 2024.
    Planning Poker for Google Meet™
    is not rated yet. This is Planning Poker for Google Meet™'s first launch.
    Upvotes
    11
    Vote chart
    Comments
    1
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -