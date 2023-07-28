Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
PlanetScale Boost
PlanetScale Boost
Up to 1,000× faster database queries with just a few clicks
Visit
Upvote 19
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Up to 1,000× faster queries with just a few clicks. Once deployed, queries that repeatedly request the same results will fetch them from a very fast memory-backed cache instead of MySQL.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Database
by
PlanetScale Boost
Conformer-2 by AssemblyAI
Ad
A speech recognition model trained on 1.1M hours of data
About this launch
PlanetScale Boost
Speed up your app and shed load from your database
0
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
PlanetScale Boost by
PlanetScale Boost
was hunted by
Mike Coutermarsh
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Database
. Made by
Mike Coutermarsh
,
Sam Lambert
,
Jason Long
,
dude ill-igence
,
Deepthi Sigireddi
,
Taylor Barnett
,
skullface
,
Fatih Arslan
,
Elom Gomez
,
Anders Nelson
,
Faun Winter
,
Phani Raju
,
Holly Guevara
,
Matt Robenolt
and
Nick Van Wiggeren
. Featured on July 28th, 2023.
PlanetScale Boost
is not rated yet. This is PlanetScale Boost's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
1
Day rank
#49
Week rank
#256
Report