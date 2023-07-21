Products
Scan your medicine, control your takes

PillRem helps you track medication effectively. Scan, store, and manage meds for up to eight users. Set reminders for doses, manage your cabinet, get expiration alerts. Explore meds from 40+ countries and prioritize your well-being and your loved ones.
Health & Fitness
Tech
Medical
PillRem
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Introducing PillRem on Product Hunt! We value your feedback. Share your thoughts on the interface, functionality, and any improvements you'd like to see. Help us create the best user experience. Thank you for being part of this exciting journey!"

. Featured on July 22nd, 2023.
PillRem
is not rated yet. This is PillRem's first launch.
