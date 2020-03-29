PickIt – Color Picker
Minimalist color picker & palette organizer
#3 Product of the DayMarch 29, 2020
4 Reviews
Ryan Roberts
I must have purchased just about every Mac colour picker in existence and most are a let down, every time I come back to Sip. You could really do with having a free trial so we can try it out before purchasing. Having said that I still purchased it 😆
What's up guys! I made PickIt because I wanted a more minimal color picker that still had color editing and palette management. Some tips: * Hit ⌘ to go to your Recents/Palettes. * You can use the scroll wheel for the color sliders. * Hold shift to pick multiple colors. Thanks for checking it out!
@serobinson111 Quick suggestion for you, how about showing the latest colour in the manu bar icon? [edit] and dark mode support ;)
@ryan_roberts1 Thanks for the suggestions! Dark mode support is already in the works 👍
Good Project
@ahmetkara Thanks!
Have purchased and started using. Generally decent, but needs a global shortcut to really be useful for me.
@serobinson111 Is this a native app or Electron?
