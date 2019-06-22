PH React Components

Reviews
Maker
Thomas Wang
Hey PH community! 👐 I thought it might be cool to start a little React component library for Product Hunt related stuff, so I made this package for the Makers Festival (API edition) because . The new GraphQL API contains lots of useful data that can be used to make all sorts of components. I started out making by making a little profile badge component, similar to what LinkedIn has with their embeddable profile badges. I also wrapped the Ship Widget in a React component. Feel free to contribute or give me some feature requests! https://github.com/thomaswangio/... Also, if you want to vote for this project, voting closes today at 11pm PST! https://www.producthunt.com/make...
