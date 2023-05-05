Products
Permworks
Permworks
Job board for employers to hire Filipino talent direct
Permworks is a jobs board where employers worldwide can hire Filipino talent direct. We additionally facilitate Employer of Record services so you can hire compliantly without having to setup our own legal entity offshore.
Launched in
Hiring
Legal
by
Permworks
About this launch
Permworks
A jobs board for employers to hire Filipino talent direct.
Permworks by
Permworks
was hunted by
Tim Nicholas
in
Hiring
,
Legal
. Made by
Tim Nicholas
. Featured on May 6th, 2023.
Permworks
is not rated yet. This is Permworks's first launch.
