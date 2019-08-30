PayLor.Me using Stripe

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Antonio Dimas
Awesome, I loved this 🔥 It’s a great way for 1:1 transactions (and very customer friendly). This would be usedul for freelancers in the Clickfunnels/manychat groups on Facebook (Thousands of freelancers there). Post a quick tutorial on how to use this for their clients on there and you’ll get some eyeballs to PayLor.Me 🚀👌🏼
Upvote (1)Share
@antonio_dmya Great idea, i not much of a video maker but I try. Cheers
Have a issue with Customer trying to pay me via his credit card. Use Paypal.me but it requires customer to have a paypal account. Created PayLor.me which is similar to Paypal.me but the good thing is that it does not requires Customer to have Stripe account, just a valid credit card will do. Customer paid and was happy, has been using my web app ever since to pay me.
Still like - can I not be paid in GBP? Seems like the only options are USD and SGB (I don't even know what SGB is)
@mickc79 @robingood just added Euro. Do let me know if the website is slow bec i hosting in it USA.
Upvote (1)Share
@mickc79 @silver_fang Thank you Cedric. Well done. Site/service is pretty fast from Europe. I don't see a problem for now. Thanks.