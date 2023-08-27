Products
PassportReader
Automated identity verification with NFC + AI
$0.1/identity, free trial
•
Free Options
PassportReader is a solution for identity verification and user onboarding. It works by reading the secure chip in passports and ID's via NFC, and optionally compares a realtime selfie with the portrait from the chip. It's instant and automated.
Launched in
Fintech
SaaS
Legal
by
PassportReader
About this launch
PassportReader
0
reviews
2
followers
PassportReader by
PassportReader
was hunted by
Robert Arnesson
in
Fintech
,
SaaS
,
Legal
. Made by
Robert Arnesson
. Featured on August 29th, 2023.
PassportReader
is not rated yet. This is PassportReader's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report