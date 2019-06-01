Log InSign up
Passlock

A secure password manager for everyone

Passlock is a password manager that securely stores your passwords and personal information in a secure vault. All you have to do is remember your Master Password after let Passlock do the rest.
Aaron GreenMaker@aaron00ff00 · Developer
I worked on this product, and I think it can helps everyone to have a more secure digital life.
Tom@hellotom · Web Gardner
Is there an independent security review? Is there a desktop app for macOS?
Aaron GreenMaker@aaron00ff00 · Developer
@hellotom Hello, Right now we are working on cross-platform that will allow users to get access on desktop. After we will finish cross-platform we will start the independent security review from various security experts. We are a small company and we do our best to improve Passlock.
Tom@hellotom · Web Gardner
https://passlock.io
@hellotom Hello, we have all the features you mentioned noted in our TO-Do list, and we will do our best to add them as fast as we can.
