Pascal

AI powered risk-based KYC & AML screening

Free Options
AI tool for compliance & risk decisions. Auto-screen contacts & companies to ensure KYC/CDD compliance. Analyzes data, detects issues incl. sanctions/PEP lists & media info.
Launched in
Fintech
Legal
Artificial Intelligence
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
8
followers
Pascal by
was hunted by
Patrick Croonen
in Fintech, Legal, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Patrick Croonen
. Featured on August 15th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Pascal's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-