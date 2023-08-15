Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Pascal
Pascal
AI powered risk-based KYC & AML screening
Visit
Upvote 9
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
AI tool for compliance & risk decisions. Auto-screen contacts & companies to ensure KYC/CDD compliance. Analyzes data, detects issues incl. sanctions/PEP lists & media info.
Launched in
Fintech
Legal
Artificial Intelligence
by
Pascal
CommandBar
Ad
AI-powered user onboarding, without code
About this launch
Pascal
AI powered risk-based KYC & AML screening
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Pascal by
Pascal
was hunted by
Patrick Croonen
in
Fintech
,
Legal
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Patrick Croonen
. Featured on August 15th, 2023.
Pascal
is not rated yet. This is Pascal's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report