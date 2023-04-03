Products
Home
→
Product
→
Pally AI Planning Assistant
Pally AI Planning Assistant
Discover events, restaurants & venues in London, NYC & SF
Endlessly scrolling through listings on Eventbrite, Ticketmaster, OpenTable, or Google, trying to find interesting things to do or places that cater to your specific needs is boring. Now you can just ask the Pally Assistant! 🪄
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
Search
by
Pally AI Planning Assistant
About this launch
Pally AI Planning Assistant
Discover events, restaurants, and venues in London, NYC & SF
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Pally AI Planning Assistant by
Pally AI Planning Assistant
was hunted by
Harry Hubble
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
Search
. Made by
Harry Hubble
,
Mohammad Al Amin
and
Oliver El-kheir
. Featured on April 6th, 2023.
Pally AI Planning Assistant
Pally AI Planning Assistant is not rated yet. This is Pally AI Planning Assistant's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
