Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Pal - A Chatbot Client
Pal - A Chatbot Client

Pal - A Chatbot Client

Lightweight iOS app for GPT-4 & PaLM access through the API

Free
Embed
It’s the best way to access GPT-4 with an API Key without needing to pay $20 for ChatGPT Plus. Also has features like saving prompts, system messages, and Google PaLM support!
Launched in
iOS
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Pal - A Chatbot Client
Einblick Prompt AI
Ad
Data Notebooks that solve any problem with just one sentence
About this launch
Pal - A Chatbot Client
Pal - A Chatbot ClientLightweight iOS app for GPT-4 & PaLM access through the API
0
reviews
9
followers
Pal - A Chatbot Client by
Pal - A Chatbot Client
was hunted by
Pallav Agarwal
in iOS, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Pallav Agarwal
. Featured on August 1st, 2023.
Pal - A Chatbot Client
is not rated yet. This is Pal - A Chatbot Client's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-