Home
→
Product
→
Pal - A Chatbot Client
Pal - A Chatbot Client
Lightweight iOS app for GPT-4 & PaLM access through the API
It’s the best way to access GPT-4 with an API Key without needing to pay $20 for ChatGPT Plus. Also has features like saving prompts, system messages, and Google PaLM support!
Launched in
iOS
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Pal - A Chatbot Client
About this launch
Pal - A Chatbot Client
Lightweight iOS app for GPT-4 & PaLM access through the API
Pal - A Chatbot Client by
Pal - A Chatbot Client
was hunted by
Pallav Agarwal
in
iOS
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Pallav Agarwal
. Featured on August 1st, 2023.
Pal - A Chatbot Client
is not rated yet. This is Pal - A Chatbot Client's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
