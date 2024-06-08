Launches
This is the latest launch from OWOX BI
OWOX SQL Copilot
OWOX SQL Copilot

Generate SQL queries faster

Free
OWOX BI SQL Copilot automatically connects to your database and empowers data and business teams to create accurate SQL effortlessly — free of charge. Transform how you interact with your database — faster, smarter, and error-free.
Analytics
SaaS
Data & Analytics
OWOX BI
OWOX SQL Copilot by
OWOX BI
was hunted by
Ievgen Krasovytskyi
in Analytics, SaaS, Data & Analytics. Made by
Ievgen Krasovytskyi
,
Kyrylo Taranenko
,
Ruslan Obolonsky
,
Vlad Flaks
and
Max Voloshin
. Featured on July 3rd, 2024.
OWOX BI
is rated 5/5 by 130 users. It first launched on August 19th, 2015.
