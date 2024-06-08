Launches
This is the latest launch from OWOX BI
See OWOX BI’s 9 previous launches →
Home
Product
OWOX SQL Copilot
Ranked #19 for today
OWOX SQL Copilot
Generate SQL queries faster
OWOX BI SQL Copilot automatically connects to your database and empowers data and business teams to create accurate SQL effortlessly — free of charge. Transform how you interact with your database — faster, smarter, and error-free.
Analytics
SaaS
Data & Analytics
by
OWOX BI
OWOX BI
Automate your digital marketing reporting
OWOX SQL Copilot by
OWOX BI
was hunted by
Ievgen Krasovytskyi
in
Analytics
,
SaaS
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Ievgen Krasovytskyi
,
Kyrylo Taranenko
,
Ruslan Obolonsky
,
Vlad Flaks
and
Max Voloshin
. Featured on July 3rd, 2024.
OWOX BI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 130 users. It first launched on August 19th, 2015.
