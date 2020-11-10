OwlOCR v4.0

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Tommi Urtti
Maker
Hey 👋🏻 Product Hunt! I'm the solo indie maker of this app and I'm super proud to come here for the second time after 8 months of hard work since the very first version of the app was posted here. When I started working on this app early on this year, there were some apps available for simple text capture of the Mac screen. ❌ First group was low-cost apps that were compromised on key features. They had messy UIs, or used internet APIs for text recognition leading to poor performance and questionable privacy. ❌ Second group was real heavy-duty business apps in the price range of 50-150 dollars with a ton of features - more geared towards working with files and memory footprint that will slow to start and not really handy for snappy daily use. ✅ OwlOCR is an app that gives you super easy, fast and good quality text capture and the core features (screen grabbing, image/PDF files, iOS camera capture, exporting searchable PDFs) are offered for free. All text recognition is done on your Mac device with none of your personal data, screenshots or documents being sent anywhere. In version 4.0, when running under macOS Big Sur, the language support is expanded and now covers: 🇬🇧 🇩🇪 🇫🇷 🇮🇹 🇪🇸 🇵🇹 🇨🇳 There is also a premium one-time license purchase for users with more advanced text recognition needs and also for those fantastic people that want to support indie development. Excited to be here, thanks for reading and looking forward to hearing your thoughts!
Share