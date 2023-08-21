Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
OuterSpace Apizr
OuterSpace Apizr
Transform your notebooks into powerful APIs
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Apizr is a dynamic API generator built on top of FastAPI. It analyses your Python codebase, extracts relevant metadata, and automatically generates a containerized FastAPI backend for your application.
Launched in
API
by
OuterSpace Apizr
Spikes Studio
Ad
Instantly turn any long video into viral shorts
About this launch
OuterSpace Apizr
Transform Your Notebooks into Powerful APIs
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
OuterSpace Apizr by
OuterSpace Apizr
was hunted by
Ludovic Fernandez
in
API
. Made by
Ludovic Fernandez
. Featured on August 31st, 2023.
OuterSpace Apizr
is not rated yet. This is OuterSpace Apizr's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report