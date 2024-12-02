Launches
Outerbase Power Ups
Outerbase Power Ups
Give your database super powers
With Outerbase Power Ups you can instantly give your database super powers like built-in Web Socket Support, REST API Generation, Data Masking, and so much more!
Launched in
Data & Analytics
Data
Database
by
Outerbase
Outerbase Power Ups by
Outerbase
was hunted by
Brandon Strittmatter
in
Data & Analytics
,
Data
,
Database
. Made by
Brandon Strittmatter
,
Brayden Wilmoth
and
Logan Liffick
. Featured on December 3rd, 2024.
Outerbase
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on February 15th, 2023.
