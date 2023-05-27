Products
Our Shared Inbox
Our Shared Inbox
Share & receive emails with your whole QA and dev team
Share access and receive emails on unlimited addresses. Shared Inboxes are designed to be shared with teams of all sizes and can receive emails on any valid address on-the-fly, no setup required! Use your own domain name or one of our subdomains.
Launched in
Email
Email Marketing
Developer Tools
Our Shared Inbox
About this launch
Our Shared Inbox
Share access & receive emails with your QA and dev teams
Our Shared Inbox by
Our Shared Inbox
was hunted by
Michael Coyne
in
Email
,
Email Marketing
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Michael Coyne
. Featured on May 31st, 2023.
Our Shared Inbox
is not rated yet. This is Our Shared Inbox's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
