OmneShip
Ranked #14 for today
OmneShip
Decentralized peer to peer last mile delivery
Peer to peer last mile delivery. Focused on second hand markets and small businesses having instant access to affordable same day delivery from daily commuters on the road. Launched in San Diego Dec 2022.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Transportation
,
Tech
by
OmneShip
About this launch
OmneShip
Peer to peer last mile delivery for affordable delivery
OmneShip by
OmneShip
was hunted by
Gabriel Gillespie
in
Productivity
,
Transportation
,
Tech
. Made by
Gabriel Gillespie
. Featured on December 28th, 2022.
OmneShip
is not rated yet. This is OmneShip's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#70
