Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Olm
Olm
Generate original videos of anything from scratch
Visit
Upvote 13
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Quickly generate entirely new videos from scratch within minutes using Optical Language Models. These models possess the ability to construct, reinterpret, and grasp multimedia content with exceptional clarity and insight.
Launched in
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Olm
Spout Watermaker
Ad
Join the water revolution
About this launch
Olm
Generate original videos of anything from scratch
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
Olm by
Olm
was hunted by
Paul Wynter
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Paul Wynter
. Featured on August 30th, 2023.
Olm
is not rated yet. This is Olm's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report