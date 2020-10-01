discussion
Doc Octavius
Maker
Scientist
🎈
Fellow tentacles, What a pleasure it is to share OctoFi with Product Hunt. We're building a next-gen open source platform for decentralized finance tentacles. Today we are launching our DeFi dashboard. Which will go live at https://app.octo.fi But please head over to https://octo.fi first to learn more. As always, Do Your Octopus Research #DYOR Tentacle Analysis, or Fundamentacles, it's up to you. Also, not finantacle advice.
