  1. Home
  2.  → OctoFi

OctoFi

DeFi dashboard for decentralized finance tentacles

A next-gen open source platform for decentralized finance oracles tentacles. Track your DeFi portfolio, find new investment opportunities, buy and sell directly, and wrap your tentacles around a sea of gains. Simple to use. Brings salt and pepper to the table.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Doc Octavius
Maker
🎈
Scientist
Fellow tentacles, What a pleasure it is to share OctoFi with Product Hunt. We're building a next-gen open source platform for decentralized finance tentacles. Today we are launching our DeFi dashboard. Which will go live at https://app.octo.fi But please head over to https://octo.fi first to learn more. As always, Do Your Octopus Research #DYOR Tentacle Analysis, or Fundamentacles, it's up to you. Also, not finantacle advice.
Upvote
Share