OCR Wiz

OCR Wiz

Accurately extract text from images (including handwriting)

Free
Tired of downloading OCR apps that don't work? Or maybe they want to tie you to a monthly subscription? Well, OCR Wiz has the most accurate OCR technology in the App Store and at no cost to you!
Launched in
iOS
Writing
Notes
 by
OCR Wiz: Handwriting To Text
Pexx
Pexx
About this launch
OCR Wiz: Handwriting To Text
OCR Wiz: Handwriting To TextAccurately extract text from images (including handwriting)
0
reviews
14
followers
OCR Wiz by
OCR Wiz: Handwriting To Text
was hunted by
Miguel Acosta Del Vecchio
in iOS, Writing, Notes. Made by
Miguel Acosta Del Vecchio
. Featured on July 12th, 2024.
OCR Wiz: Handwriting To Text
is not rated yet. This is OCR Wiz: Handwriting To Text's first launch.
