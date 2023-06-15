Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Obeatow
See Obeatow’s 5 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Obeatow
Obeatow
Support your users like never before.
Visit
Upvote 3
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Obeatows support widget, offering visual feedback, roadmap feature, and integration with live chat providers gives you everything under one widget without sacrificing your existing live chat solution.
Launched in
Customer Success
Customer Communication
SaaS
by
Obeatow
Coda AI
Ad
Your new AI work assistant
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for visiting our launch page. Please give feedback on any UX or UI issues."
The makers of Obeatow
About this launch
Obeatow
Collect bugs and feedback from one widget
0
reviews
43
followers
Follow for updates
Obeatow by
Obeatow
was hunted by
Sewell Stephens
in
Customer Success
,
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
. Made by
Sewell Stephens
. Featured on June 16th, 2023.
Obeatow
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 21st, 2022.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report