Notly
Ranked #17 for today
Notly
The world's most advanced AI writing assistant for Notion
Notly is the world's most advanced AI that helps you write faster directly on Notion.
It will help you generate all types of content, from blog posts to landing pages, social media posts, ad copy, and much more.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Notly - AI writing assistant for Notion
About this launch
Notly - AI writing assistant for Notion
The world's most advanced AI writing assistant for Notion
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
Notly by
Notly - AI writing assistant for Notion
was hunted by
Ignasi Tuduri
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ignasi Tuduri
. Featured on August 30th, 2022.
Notly - AI writing assistant for Notion
is not rated yet. This is Notly - AI writing assistant for Notion's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#37
