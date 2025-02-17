Subscribe
open source blazingly fast url shortener ever
notlink - a blazingly fast, open-source URL shortener built with Rust. Simple, secure, and customizable, it can be self-hosted on your server. Powered by Rust, Actix, Diesel, Shuttle, Neon, NextJS, and TypeScript. Free to use and designed for speed.
Free
Launch tags:
Web AppProductivityOpen Source

Meet the team

Interactive
Built with

About this launch
open source blazingly fast url shortener ever
notlink by
was hunted by
ibrokhim abdivokhidov
in Web App, Productivity, Open Source. Made by
ibrokhim abdivokhidov
. Featured on February 18th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is notlink's first launch.