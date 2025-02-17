Launches
notlink
notlink
open source blazingly fast url shortener ever
notlink - a blazingly fast, open-source URL shortener built with Rust. Simple, secure, and customizable, it can be self-hosted on your server. Powered by Rust, Actix, Diesel, Shuttle, Neon, NextJS, and TypeScript. Free to use and designed for speed.
Web App
Productivity
Open Source
notlink by
was hunted by
ibrokhim abdivokhidov
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Open Source
. Made by
ibrokhim abdivokhidov
. Featured on February 18th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is notlink's first launch.