Sign in
Product
NotionPower
NotionPower
Empower Notion's UI/UX with 20+ customizations and features
Enhance your Notion UI/UX experience with over 20 powerful features and customization options, including a fixed table of contents, personalized fonts and themes, an activity tracker, and more.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
User Experience
Notion
by
NotionPower
About this launch
Supercharge Notion's UI/UX with 20+ customization
was hunted by
Kevin
in
Browser Extensions
User Experience
Notion
. Made by
Kevin
Featured on May 30th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is NotionPower's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
