Notion-like Sticky Notes | Memonuki
Notion-like Sticky Notes | Memonuki
Attach sticky notes to webpages and sync across devices.
Experience the power of seamless note-taking with Memonuki, the cutting-edge sticky notes extension for Chrome. Designed to provide you with a notion-like experience. Attach sticky notes to webpages, sync across devices, and maximize efficiency.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Writing
About this launch
Notion-like Sticky Notes | Memonuki
Attach sticky notes to webpages and sync across devices.
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Notion-like Sticky Notes | Memonuki by
Notion-like Sticky Notes | Memonuki
was hunted by
Carlos Molero
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Writing
. Made by
Carlos Molero
. Featured on July 10th, 2023.
Notion-like Sticky Notes | Memonuki
is not rated yet. This is Notion-like Sticky Notes | Memonuki's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
