Noet
Noet
The only customer support you'll ever need
Noet is your all-in-one AI agent for seamless customer support—resolving issues in minutes, available 24/7, and powered by real-time sentiment & intent analysis to delight your customers.
Customer Success
•
Customer Communication
•
Artificial Intelligence
Noet by
Noet
was hunted by
Kelly Z
in
Customer Success
,
Customer Communication
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kelly Z
. Featured on February 20th, 2025.
Noet
is not rated yet. This is Noet's first launch.