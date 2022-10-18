Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Nitecore EDC27 Flashlight.
Nitecore EDC27 Flashlight.
Compact & high-light tactical EDC flashlight
More info
Upvote 2
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Max Output 3000 Lumens|209-Meters|Dual-core light source|Double tactical button|OLED Display|USB-C Charging|Strobe Ready|EDC Flashlight
Launched in
Crowdfunding
,
Wearables
,
Tech
by
Nitecore New Product:EDC27 Flashlight.
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded right into your product
Learn more
About this launch
Nitecore New Product:EDC27 Flashlight.
Compact & High-Light Tactical EDC Flashlight
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Nitecore EDC27 Flashlight. by
Nitecore New Product:EDC27 Flashlight.
was hunted by
Curob_Mia
in
Crowdfunding
,
Wearables
,
Tech
. Made by
Curob_Mia
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
Nitecore New Product:EDC27 Flashlight.
is not rated yet. This is Nitecore New Product:EDC27 Flashlight.'s first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#40
Week rank
#82
Report