This is the latest launch from Night Vision - LiDAR Scanner
See Night Vision - LiDAR Scanner’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Night Vision 2.0 is out!
Night Vision 2.0 is out!
Real-time pushing of night vision video to other devices
Visit
Upvote 9
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The new version fully leverages the night vision capabilities of Apple's sensors, applicable to all Apple devices that support Face ID. 👏 Using the LiDAR Scanner and the TrueDepth Camera of the iPhone for imaging. 😱
Launched in
Photography
Tech
Apple
by
Night Vision - LiDAR Scanner
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Night Vision - LiDAR Scanner
Maximize the night vision capabilities of Apple's sensors.
0
reviews
53
followers
Follow for updates
Night Vision 2.0 is out! by
Night Vision - LiDAR Scanner
was hunted by
Darkce
in
Photography
,
Tech
,
Apple
. Made by
Darkce
. Featured on July 12th, 2023.
Night Vision - LiDAR Scanner
Night Vision - LiDAR Scanner is not rated yet. It first launched on February 12th, 2023.
Upvotes
9
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report