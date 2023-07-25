Products
Nigel Onboarding
Automate your onboarding with Nigel
Boost Your Team's Efficiency and Streamline Onboarding with Nigel, a Revolutionary Slack Chatbot Automation. Personalize your onboarding for different team and job titles, set up FAQ for newcomers or connect Nigel with your HR systems.
Launched in
Productivity
Human Resources
by
Nigel Onboarding
About this launch
Automate Your Onboarding with Nigel
Nigel Onboarding by
Nigel Onboarding
was hunted by
Štefan Prokop
in
Productivity
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Štefan Prokop
. Featured on July 26th, 2023.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
